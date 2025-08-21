Hurricane Erin brings high surf, flooding along Atlantic coast, NHC continues monitoring 2 tropical waves

The Brief Hurricane Erin continues passing east of the United States, bringing some impacts to the Atlantic coast. The National Hurricane Center is also watching two disturbances in the Atlantic for possible development.



As Hurricane Erin moves east of the U.S., bringing impacts along the Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center continues to watch two areas in the tropics for possible development.

Hurricane Erin's track

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Erin was located at 34.2N and 72.1W with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

The Category 2 hurricane is moving north-northeast at 17 mph.

Erin made its closest approach to the U.S. overnight, sending strong waves toward the Carolina coast and causing flooding in some areas.

Storm surge flooding and tropical storm conditions will continue on the North Carolina Outer Banks on Thursday, according to the NHC, with tropical storm conditions also expected along the Virginia coast.

Coastal areas as far north as southern New England could also feel tropical storm-force winds through early Friday.

Tracking waves in the tropics

Meanwhile, the NHC is now giving another tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands a 70% chance of development in the next seven days.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says that regardless of development, the system will likely curve east of the U.S. much like Erin has.

Another disturbance, dubbed Invest 99L, has a 40% chance of development, according to the NHC. It's currently located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tampa Bay area forecast

Hurricane Erin continues to pull moisture away from the Tampa Bay area, keeping rain chances at just 30% on Thursday.

Weber says rain coverage will return to about 50% on Friday and through this weekend.