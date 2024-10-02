Hurricane Helene death toll rises to 12 in Pinellas County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

At least a dozen lives were lost in Pinellas County as a result of Hurricane Helene.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 12th resident on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Margaret McGarigle, 93, of Treasure Island, was recently found deceased in her home. According to investigators, McGarigle drowned when water entered her home.

Hurricane Helene left a devastating path of destruction along Florida's west coast before it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Big Bend area.

The barrier islands of Pinellas County were hit hard by Helene.

The sheriff’s office said all the deaths occurred in areas of mandatory evacuation Zone A.

The 12 victims have been identified as:

Steven Boelsche, a 95-year-old from Pinellas Park

Aiden Bowles, a 71-year-old from Indian Rocks Beach

Rachel Burch, a 37-year-old from Treasure Island

Dominic Dewitt, a 60-year-old from Indian Rocks Beach

Donna Fagersten, a 66-year-old from Indian Rocks Beach

Joseph Galinski, a 67-year-old from St. Pete Beach

Marjorie Havard, a 79-year-old from St. Pete Beach

Margaret McGarigle, a 93-year-old from Treasure Island

Patricia Mikos, an 88-year-old from Dunedin

James Thompson, a 55-year-old from Redington Shores

Jerome Waite, an 89-year-old from St. Pete

Francis Wright, a 71-year-old from Madeira Beach

