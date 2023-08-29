Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 10:33 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Idalia: AdventHealth North Pinellas evacuates patients, cancels procedures

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:22AM
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Idalia formed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning and is expected to rapidly intensify before making landfall near Cedar Key Wednesday morning.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - AdventHealth North Pinellas is evacuating its Tarpon Springs hospital as Hurricane Idalia draws near. 

Hospital officials say the more than 60 patients currently in the facility will be moved to other AdventHealth hospitals in the region by noon on Tuesday.

It has also canceled and will reschedule all elective procedures, including surgeries, imaging, rehab, cath lab, endoscopies, and any other elective department procedures, taking place this week.

Hurricane Idalia info: County-by-county

The AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital ER will remain open until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, and the AdventHealth ER in Palm Harbor will remain open indefinitely.
 