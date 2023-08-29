Hurricane Idalia: AdventHealth North Pinellas evacuates patients, cancels procedures

AdventHealth North Pinellas is evacuating its Tarpon Springs hospital as Hurricane Idalia draws near.

Hospital officials say the more than 60 patients currently in the facility will be moved to other AdventHealth hospitals in the region by noon on Tuesday.

It has also canceled and will reschedule all elective procedures, including surgeries, imaging, rehab, cath lab, endoscopies, and any other elective department procedures, taking place this week.

The AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital ER will remain open until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, and the AdventHealth ER in Palm Harbor will remain open indefinitely.

