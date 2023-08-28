Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tropical Storm Idalia info: County-by-county

TAMPA - Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane and make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast this week, bringing potentially damaging winds and storm surge to the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Here’s a county-by-county look at Idalia closings, cancelations, evacuations, and other important updates.

Closures and emergency information by county: