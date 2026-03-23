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I-4 blast off? FHP stops ‘Rocket Man’ hauling fake missiles in Plant City

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Published  March 23, 2026 11:49am EDT
Plant City
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Brief

    • A man hauling ‘missiles’ was stopped on I-4 on Sunday afternoon.
    • The driver earned the nickname ‘Rocket Man’ from the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • The missiles were determined to be plastic devices used for shows and events.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Florida may be known for rocket launches at Cape Canaveral, but a driver hauling ‘missiles’ along I-4 on Sunday caused quite a ruckus on the busy interstate.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, numerous drivers called to report a truck that had missiles mounted on it.

Troopers said they intercepted the driver they referred to as ‘Rocket Man’ Sunday afternoon near State Road 39 in Plant City.

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Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the ‘missiles’ were determined to be plastic devices for shows and events.

What they're saying:

Troopers said, "All was determined safe with a strong suggestion on how better to transport the articles."

The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Plant City