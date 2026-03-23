I-4 blast off? FHP stops ‘Rocket Man’ hauling fake missiles in Plant City

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The Brief A man hauling ‘missiles’ was stopped on I-4 on Sunday afternoon. The driver earned the nickname ‘Rocket Man’ from the Florida Highway Patrol. The missiles were determined to be plastic devices used for shows and events.



Florida may be known for rocket launches at Cape Canaveral, but a driver hauling ‘missiles’ along I-4 on Sunday caused quite a ruckus on the busy interstate.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, numerous drivers called to report a truck that had missiles mounted on it.

Troopers said they intercepted the driver they referred to as ‘Rocket Man’ Sunday afternoon near State Road 39 in Plant City.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the ‘missiles’ were determined to be plastic devices for shows and events.

What they're saying:

Troopers said, "All was determined safe with a strong suggestion on how better to transport the articles."