Florida man accused of strangling puppy suffering from cocaine-induced seizure

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The Brief A Florida man faces animal cruelty charges after witnesses reportedly saw him strangling a 5-month-old puppy. Martin County deputies say a beagle-mix puppy was rushed to emergency care after testing positive for cocaine exposure. The puppy is currently in the protective custody of the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.



A Florida man was arrested, and a puppy is in protective custody at the Humane Society after deputies said the dog was exposed to cocaine and being strangled.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported hearing a five-month-old beagle mix crying as John Burt Sparhawk, 62, held it above his head, trying to strangle it.

Another witness reportedly told investigators that Sparhawk wrapped the dog’s leash around its throat and repeatedly lifted the dog off the ground by the leash.

According to the witness, the puppy was choking and trying to bark but could not, and would cry each time it was released back onto the ground.

A 5-month-old Puggle puppy sits in the back of a Martin County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle after being rescued from an animal cruelty situation. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Sparhawk claimed the dog was having a seizure before he walked away and told neighbors to take it to a hospital.

Dig deeper:

A deputy immediately took the dog to an emergency veterinarian hospital, where medical staff said the animal’s medical episode was triggered by cocaine exposure.

Sparhawk reportedly told deputies that the puppy may have eaten something bad in the woods, which caused its seizures, but veterinarians confirmed the dog’s condition was consistent with cocaine exposure.

John Burt Sparhawk, 62, is taken into custody by Martin County deputies on a warrant for animal cruelty. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

He was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

The puppy is in protective custody with the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.