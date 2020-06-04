I-4 crashes slow traffic through Lakeland; at least 1 person killed

article

At least two crashes closed part of Interstate 4 through Polk County this morning.

FHP troopers say the first crash involved several vehicles and a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-4 near exit 31, which is Kathleen Road. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the highway.

At least one person was killed in that crash, though no other details were immediately available.

A few miles east, a tractor-trailer hauling sweet potatoes westbound was unable to stop in time for the slow traffic. The driver lost control and overturned, blocking exit 33. He suffered minor injuries.

FHP photo of the crash at exit 33.

Both directions of the interstate had reopened by 11 a.m.