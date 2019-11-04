'I'm not mad at you': 3-year-old boy's response to mom's Halloween candy prank goes viral

The heartwarming video of a 3-year-old boy's response to his mom's Halloween candy prank that she posted on social media Friday has since gone viral.

Jilliann Grouse recorded her son Rutledge's response after she told him that she ate all of his Halloween candy while he was asleep. The video has been viewed over 1.3 million times.

After giving a shocked look, Rutledge goes over to his mom and says, "You're just joking. You didn't eat all of my candy."

After insisting that she really ate his candy, he opens the refrigerator and tells her, "Well you should eat some food from here."

After a few apologies from mom, Rutledge reassures her that he's not upset, saying, "I'm not mad at you. It's okay."

"I was seriously blown away by just how sweet he was about it! I knew he would be understanding but not to that extent. It made my mama heart so proud!" Grouse says. "Right after the video, I smothered him in kisses and we ate candy for breakfast!"