Janet Jackson bringing extended 'Together Again' tour to Florida this summer with special guest Nelly

Janet Jackson is giving the people what they want – she has extended her "Together Again" tour and added three Florida shows to the schedule!

The "That's The Way Love Goes" legend announced the extended tour this week, and said that she's bringing Nelly on the road with her this summer. The extended "Together Again" tour, named after Jackson's iconic song by the same name, kicks off in Hawaii in March with dozens of shows scheduled through the end of July.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--SEPTEMBER 29: Janet Jackson and the Rapper Nelly (aka Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) perform at NBC's "Today" Show at Rockerfeller Plaza on September 29, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives) Expand

There are three opportunities for Florida fans to catch Janet and Nelly on tour:

July 16: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

July 18: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

July 20: Kia Center (formerly Amway Center), Orlando

The 57-year-old performer visited Orlando on the first leg of the "Together Again" tour in April 2023 with special guest Ludacris. Before that, she was in Jacksonville in December 2017 on the "Start of the World" tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Here's a look at the full North America tour schedule:

March 8-10: Honolulu, HI

June 4: Palm Desert, CA

June 6: Chula Vista, CA

June 8: Inglewood, CA

June 9: Anaheim, CA

June 11: Sacramento, CA

June 12: San Francisco, CA

June 14: West Valley City, UT

June 16: Denver, CO

June 18: Saint Paul, MN

June 19: Chicago, IL

June 21: St. Louis, MO

June 22: Cincinnati, OH

June 23: Indianapolis, IN

June 25: Cleveland, OH

June 26: Philadelphia, PA

June 28: Boston, MA

June 29: Hartford, CT

July 2: Clarkston, MI

July 3: Toronto, ON

July 5: Darien Center, NY

July 6: Hershey, PA

July 9: Newark, NJ

July 10: Brooklyn, NY

July 12: Washington, DC

July 13: Baltimore, MD

July 14: Charlotte, NC

July 16: Tampa, FL

July 18: West Palm Beach, FL

July 20: Orlando, FL

July 21: Atlanta, GA

July 23: New Orleans, LA

July 25: Fort Worth, TX

July 26: Oklahoma City, OK

July 27: Austin, TX

July 30: Phoenix, AZ

Click here for tickets.