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The Brief Vice President JD Vance joined Republican candidates in Lakeland to rally voters ahead of the November midterm election. Thousands gathered to hear remarks from Sen. Ashley Moody and GOP nominee Byron Donalds, among others. Hillsborough County Deputy Muon, who was previously shot in Ruskin in July, led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.



Vice President JD Vance gathered with Republican candidates and supporters on Thursday in Lakeland to focus on party election efforts.

Republican Midterm Rally

What we know:

Vice President JD Vance joined Sen. Ashley Moody and Republican nominee Byron Donalds in Lakeland to rally thousands of voters ahead of the upcoming election.

During the rally, Vance highlighted Republican efforts to keep chemicals out of the food supply, ban fluoride in water, and reduce fentanyl deaths.

Hillsborough County Deputy Muon, who was shot in Ruskin while on duty in July, led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance during the event.

Donalds voiced confidence in the GOP campaign, telling the crowd, "In 33 days, Florida will remain red."