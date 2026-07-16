2 deputies injured, suspect killed in Ruskin ‘ambush’ shooting: Sheriff

The Brief Two Hillsborough County deputies were flown to a hospital after a shooting Thursday on West Shell Point Road in Ruskin. A suspect was also shot during the incident and taken to an area hospital for medical care. Sheriff Chad Chronister asked the community to pray for the wounded law enforcement officers following the gunfire.



A man who held his ex-girlfriend hostage overnight shot and wounded two Hillsborough County deputies during a Thursday afternoon ambush in Ruskin before a third deputy killed him, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Ruskin shooting ambushes deputies

What we know:

The sheriff said a woman went to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office substation on Thursday morning to request an order of protection against her ex-boyfriend, Chris Dmuchowski.

She told investigators that Dmuchowski came to her home on Wednesday, bound her hands with zip ties, shoved a sock in her mouth, taped it shut and held her at gunpoint while threatening to kill her.

She escaped on Thursday morning after convincing him she had an appointment, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Detectives tracked Dmuchowski to Shell Point Road in Ruskin using drone surveillance, believing he remained armed. When deputies pulled up to his location in a parking lot, the sheriff said Dmuchowski opened a vehicle side door and opened fire.

One deputy fell after being struck in the face, and a second deputy was shot in the neck inside his patrol car before a third deputy took a tactical position and killed Dmuchowski, according to Chronister.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Tampa General Hospital response

What we don't know:

Authorities flew both injured deputies to Tampa General Hospital, but officials have not yet publicly released their conditions.

Hillsborough County sheriff statement

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the responding deputies for stopping the suspect during the sudden attack.

"Our suspect's reign of terror ended today because of the training, the bravery and heroic actions of each of these deputies," Chronister stated.

"The hand of God was with our deputies here today," he added. "I don’t believe I can underscore the severity of what occurred here today enough. Our suspect ambushed our deputies from the moment they arrived on scene. He was intent on taking the life of a deputy sheriff."