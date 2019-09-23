Kids play basketball with wheelchair-bound student

Students at Topsail Elementary School in North Carolina took it upon themselves to make sure a student with special needs was included during recess on September 19, the school said.

Topsail Elementary School told Storyful this footage shows third-grade student Francis Veras-Espinal, a student in the school’s adaptive Exceptional Children’s (EC) program, playing basketball with the school’s fifth graders.

The school said the students had included Veras-Espinal and other students in the EC program in a game the previous day.

“Teachers noticed and snapped a quick picture of to send to principal Melissa Wilson,” a spokesperson for the school told Storyful. The following day, a different group of students added Veras-Espinal to a game of basketball. “Teacher Jody Keziah was watching as things unfolded and pulled out her cell phone to shoot a quick video, capturing the moment you see.”

“Some lessons can’t be taught in a classroom,” the school captioned the video as they posted it on Facebook.