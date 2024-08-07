King High School custodian accused of bringing gun on campus

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A custodian at King High School in Tampa was arrested after deputies said he brought a gun on to campus.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Michael Difabio, 58, had been employed at the high school since January 2023, but resigned when he was arrested.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The school administration notified HCSO about a gun that was found secured in a maintenance closet at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Detectives learned that it belonged to Difabio during their investigation.

"There is no place for weapons on school grounds. Schools should be sanctuaries where students and staff should feel safe and secure," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The first day of school is just around the corner, and our message is loud and clear, we will not tolerate weapons on campus for any reason."

Difabio was arrested on one charge of possession of a firearm on school grounds, according to HCSO officials.