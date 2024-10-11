Lack of power impacting gas distribution in Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A lack of power at the Port of Tampa is causing a lack of gas in the Bay Area after Hurricane Milton, according to officials.

Port Tampa Bay officials say they are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard and its maritime partners to continue to assess landside and seaside operations. Officials say the port did not experience widespread flooding, but power continues to be an issue.

"We are working with our fuel terminal operators to assess their facilities and learn when they will be able to return to service. Our port fuel terminal partners have fuel ready to deploy to our region, but many remain without power. We are hopeful the fuel terminals can be re-established today and are working with our energy supplier, TECO, to expedite the process," officials said in a statement Friday morning.

If you have a cruise scheduled, you are urged to contact the cruise line individually.

The customer service lines for cruise lines sailing from Port Tampa Bay this week are:

Carnival Cruise Line: 1-800-764-7419

Margaritaville at Sea: 1-800-814-7100

Royal Caribbean International: 1-800-256-6649

