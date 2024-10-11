There's no immediate tropical threat to Florida after Milton, despite social media rumors

After Hurricane Milton battered Florida late Wednesday and early Thursday, word began spreading on social media about another storm coming to the state. Meteorologists, though, say that's highly unlikely.

"I will tell you that the tropics overall are quiet, especially in our immediate area," FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills said.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto also weighed in on the possibility of another major storm hitting Florida in the coming days.

"Let's put it this way: could something develop in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and end up over us in ten days? It's not a zero percent chance," Dellegatto said. "But of all the things that could happen, I would say it's less than 5 or 10 percent."

Dellegatto emphasized that nothing is currently brewing in the Caribbean Sea, adding "there's not even a cloud there."

What's actually happening in the tropics?

There is no immediate tropical threat to Florida as of Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center is not watching any disturbance in the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Milton has moved out to sea and is headed east over the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to circle back around and impact the U.S. again.

Tropical Storm Leslie is moving north over the Atlantic and will not approach the U.S.

The NHC is monitoring a wave off the coast of Africa with a 40 percent chance of development over the next seven days. However, it's moving into areas that are less favorable for development.

"So long story short, we're expecting a quiet stretch in the tropics," Mills said. "That's exactly what we want at this point in the season."

