Lakeland children's book author helps wish come true for 5-year-old girl battling cancer

A Lakeland author and illustrator of kid's books just helped a dream come true for a 5-year-old girl battling cancer.

Quinn McBride, 5, of Lake Worth loves books and has always wanted to be in one. She also loves Halloween. Make-A-Wish South Florida reached out to Fred Koehler to see if he could make that a reality.

Koehler knew it was a big project, one that would take him forever if he tackled it by himself, so he put the word out to other people in the publishing business. He got a flood of responses.

The result is "Quinn’s Monsters," which Koehler presented to Quinn for her fifth birthday.

"It made me feel like my life has meaning," said Koehler. "I did a good thing."

"Quinn’s Monsters" is the work of 40 people in the children’s publishing industry. Some at the top of their game, others, talented newcomers just starting their careers, but all the contributors had the same thing in mind.

"Every single image was made with love," said Koehler. "Every single image was made for Quinn."

When Koehler gave it to her and read a few lines, he got a big hug as a thank you, and a big "Awww!", from the crowd that was watching.

"She’ll never forget it," said Quinn's mom Lisa Harris. "I know she won’t."