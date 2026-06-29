Lakeland police urge 'Red, White, and Kaboom' visitors to prepare for extreme heat

The Brief The annual Lakeland Red, White, and Kaboom celebration returns this Friday to honor the nation's milestone anniversary with massive crowds expected downtown. Local police are implementing strict safety measures, including drone surveillance, street closures, and strategic intersection blockages to protect event attendees. Officials urge families to prepare for extreme heat and take preventative photos of children in case they separate during the festivities.



Downtown Lakeland will transform into a massive celebration Friday as city officials prepare for up to 50,000 visitors at the annual Red, White, and Kaboom event.

Lakeland holiday event logistics

What we know:

The annual festival at Lake Mirror typically draws between 30,000 and 50,000 people to the downtown area. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and run until 9:15 p.m., featuring a live band, the National Anthem, and a 15-minute fireworks display starting at 9 p.m.

Attendees are permitted to bring blankets for the grass, but the city has banned tents and glass containers. City spokesperson Larry Little noted the event centers on unity.

"No matter where you live in Lakeland, you share a love for the city. It's just an amazing time to not only come together to celebrate the 250th anniversary of this country, but also the love that we have for the community here in Lakeland," Little said.

Downtown police safety measures

Why you should care:

Lakeland police are deploying extra officers and using surveillance drones to monitor crowd safety from above. Authorities will close downtown streets and position garbage trucks to block large intersections, so vehicles cannot pass.

Special Operations Sgt. Chad Mumbauer requested public vigilance during the crowded event.

"We're going to ask the crowd, if they see something, to say something," Mumbauer said.

Mumbauer also advised families to photograph their young children in their specific outfits before arriving.

"If you bring a younger child who could wander off, we encourage parents to take a picture of that child in their outfit. That way, if they do wander off, we can show officers on the scene that picture, and it makes them much easier to find," Mumbauer said.

Extreme heat health risks

What they're saying:

They warn that weather will be a major safety factor. Authorities are heavily emphasizing hydration and proper clothing to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The strict warning follows the Sun 'n Fun event earlier this year, where emergency crews responded to more than 80 heat-related calls on a single Saturday. Police classified that previous surge as a mass casualty event.