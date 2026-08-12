Lamp Repair and Shade Studio keeps fading craft burning bright

The Brief Lamp Repair and Shade Studio has served the Tampa Bay area since 1985. After operating for decades on Bay to Bay Boulevard in South Tampa, the specialty shop moved to a new location in Lakeland in May 2026. The business repairs and restores lamps, chandeliers and other light fixtures while also creating custom pieces.



In an age when broken household items are often thrown away and replaced, one local business is keeping an increasingly uncommon repair trade alive.

For decades, Lamp Repair and Shade Studio was a familiar fixture on Bay to Bay Boulevard in South Tampa. Now, the longtime Tampa Bay business is beginning a bright new chapter at its recently opened location in Lakeland.

A Long History

What we know:

Lamp Repair and Shade Studio has served customers across the Tampa Bay area since 1985, repairing and restoring everything from everyday table lamps to ornate chandeliers and treasured family heirlooms.

The shop moved from South Tampa to Lakeland in May 2026, bringing its specialized services to Polk County while continuing to serve longtime customers throughout the region.

Inside the studio, technicians repair damaged sockets, cords, switches and other electrical components. They can also duplicate original brass parts, repair halogen and fluorescent lamps, clean chandeliers and restore metal finishes through polishing, lacquering, sandblasting and powder coating.

The company says its technicians have a combined 60 years of experience.

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For many customers, the work involves more than simply fixing a light. Some lamps carry sentimental value, have been passed down through generations or feature craftsmanship that would be difficult to replace.

Instead of allowing those pieces to remain in the dark, the studio works to make them functional again while preserving their original character.

Creating something new

Dig deeper:

Lamp Repair and Shade Studio also carries more than 2,000 lampshades in different sizes, shapes and styles. Customers are encouraged to bring their lamp into the store so the staff can find a shade with the proper proportions and fit.

The studio can also transform unexpected objects—including porcelain vases and wine bottles—into working lamps. Its custom work includes chandeliers, sconces, table lamps and other one-of-a-kind lighting pieces.

Over the years, the company has provided services for recognizable Tampa landmarks, including the Henry B. Plant Museum and the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City.

While its address has changed, the mission remains the same: preserve distinctive lighting, restore pieces that might otherwise be discarded and keep a rare hands-on craft burning bright.

How to visit

What you can do:

Lamp Repair and Shade Studio is located at 2500 Drane Field Road, Suite 114, Lakeland, FL 33811.

The studio is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, visit Lamp Repair and Shade Studio or call 813-837-0511.