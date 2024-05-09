Lakeland Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen fire under investigation

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Firefighters are working to figure out why a Lakeland fried chicken joint caught fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Lakeland Fire Department, someone called 911 around 5 a.m. and reported seeing flames in the parking lot of Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, located at 2550 HWY 98 N. The caller said the fire may have been from the shrubbery behind the building.

Once on scene, firefighters found that the fire had spread into the building and called for additional units.

Courtesy: Lakeland Fire Department

Firefighters say they had to force their way into the restaurant and put out the fire within the walls and attic space.

After getting the fire under control, LFD investigators began examining the area.

No injuries were reported.

