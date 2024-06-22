Lakeland restaurant has served barbecue to loyal customers for almost 30 years

A lifelong love for barbecue inspired Granger Noles to take a chance on making his pastime his full-time job.

"We're a barbecue and a steak house, and we've been here since 1996," he shared.

Granger and Sons Bar-B-Que opened in 1996, and his plan is pretty simple.

"The main thing is we cook everything fresh over an open fire," he said. "We do barbecue during the week, and we do steaks on the grill on Friday and Saturday night."

That simple formula applied, day after day, week after week, has earned them a following.

"We have a lot of loyal people coming in here, every day, every week," admitted Noles. "We know what they want before they come in."

The menu is simple with barbecue sandwiches, plates and sides. The steaks are offered on Friday and Saturday, and they will even cook up a whole ham for the holidays.

"It's really a passion to cook barbecue in the backyard," he recalled of his youth. "And here we are 29 years later."

Granger and Sons Bar-B-Que is located at 8121 Highway 98 North in Lakeland. To learn more on their Facebook page, click here.

