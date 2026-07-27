Man faces DUI charges after high-speed crash injures children: LPD
LARGO, Fla. - A speeding driver was arrested on DUI and child neglect charges after crashing a vehicle with three children inside on Sunday night in Largo, according to police.
Largo Dryer Avenue crash details
What we know:
Officers went to 3090 Dryer Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a single-car crash, according to the Largo Police Department.
Investigators said 31-year-old Dezmond Sanford was speeding west on Dryer Avenue with three child passengers when he lost control.
Emergency crews took Sanford and all three children to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Officers believe impairment contributed to the crash.
Pinellas County charges and status
What's next:
Police charged Sanford with two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury and three counts of child neglect. Sanford and two of the children remain hospitalized, while the third child has been released, according to police.
Once doctors release Sanford from the hospital, officers will take him to the Pinellas County Jail. The Largo Police Department said the crash investigation remains ongoing.
Information gathering details
What we don't know:
Police have not released the ages of the three children who were in the vehicle. Authorities have also not specified the exact speed the car was traveling at the time of the crash.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Largo Police Department, who provided details about the single-car crash investigation and criminal charges.