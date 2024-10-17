Largo school crossing guard hit by car, hospitalized

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A school crossing guard is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car on Thursday morning, Largo police said.

According to investigators, a Chrysler 300 hit the crossing guard shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 8th Ave NW and Clearwater Largo Rd.

Police said at the time of the crash, the guard was walking an adult, who was not injured, across the street.

Paramedics took the crossing guard to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The driver stayed at the scene and was given a citation, police said.

