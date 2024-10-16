Man threatens to shoot linemen in Hillsborough County working to restore power after Hurricane Milton: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Linemen working to restore power in Thonotosassa on Tuesday weren’t warmly received by a man who deputies say threatened to shoot them after he tried to plow through a roadblock.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, there was a traffic delay around 3 p.m. at the intersection of McIntosh Road and Tomar Drive because powerline crews were working on repairs.

Deputies say Kenneth Ray Velasco, 57, grew impatient and backed his vehicle into a utility pole and fence, causing $1,000 in damage before trying to drive away.

The powerline crew tried to stop Velasco from leaving, but he repeatedly threatened to shoot them, according to HCSO.

Deputies add that Velasco then drove toward the linemen, who had to jump out of the way of the vehicle.

Deputies saw Velasco’s vehicle nearby and arrested him.

"Linemen have been working tirelessly to restore power after the storm. For this person to threaten their lives and deliberately endanger them, all because of a traffic delay, shows a disturbing lack of regard for the safety of others and the critical work being done," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We're grateful no one was seriously hurt, and this suspect will face the full extent of the law for his egregious crimes."

He has been charged with aggravated assault and felony criminal mischief for vandalism of property.

