Learn about local bee populations, sample fresh honey on free Ybor City beehive tour

There’s a buzz in Ybor City, and it’s helping to raise awareness about sustainability.

Hillsborough Community College operates a free beehive tour at its Ybor campus, where there’s a rooftop apiary of close to a million bees.

RELATED: Monin and Bee Downtown bring honey bees to Clearwater

The bees are kept by Paul Rabaut, a biology professor at the college as well as several interns.

As part of the tour, guests learn about the different types of bees, how people can support the local bee population, and even get to sample some fresh honey. Some protective equipment is provided to prevent stings.

The next tour is March 27th. To learn more, click here .



