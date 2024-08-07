Lightning hosting applications for Bolts Blue Crew

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

If you love to cheer on the Lightning, why not get paid for it?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are holding auditions on Wednesday at Amalie Arena for their Bolts Blue Crew.

The crew uses its talents and personality to create unforgettable fan experiences. The team is looking for performers, hosts, emcees, athletes, and dancers.

Auditions start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. You need to be at least 18 years old, and knowledge of hockey and ice skating is recommended but not required.

You also have to apply online ahead of time. To apply, click here.