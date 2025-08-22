Expand / Collapse search

Lightning strike sparked Palm Harbor condo fire

August 22, 2025
Pinellas County
    • A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a fire at the Tarpon Woods Condos.
    • Firefighters told us 10 people were displaced by the fire.
    • Officials say a prompt 911 call helped to control some of the property damage and saved some people’s belongings.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a condo fire in Palm Harbor.

A storm passing through North Pinellas this afternoon produced a lot of lightning. 

One of those bolts hit a six-unit building at the Tarpon Woods Condos off Tarpon Woods Blvd. near Kumar Road.  

Officials tell us four units are unlivable because of smoke damage and there is no electricity.  Ten people have been displaced.  

No one was injured in the fire.

