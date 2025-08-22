Lightning strike sparked Palm Harbor condo fire
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a condo fire in Palm Harbor.
A storm passing through North Pinellas this afternoon produced a lot of lightning.
One of those bolts hit a six-unit building at the Tarpon Woods Condos off Tarpon Woods Blvd. near Kumar Road.
Timeline:
Officials tell us four units are unlivable because of smoke damage and there is no electricity. Ten people have been displaced.
No one was injured in the fire.
The Source: The information gathered in this story was gathered by FOX 13 staff.