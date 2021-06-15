Lightning’s Sergachev stops to sign fan’s jersey before heading home

One Lightning fan traveled far to watch his favorite team play, and got the surprise of a lifetime.

Eric Shear and his dad flew down from New York for the first game of the Stanely Cup semifinals – but they didn't come as Isles fans. Although the Tampa Bay Lightning lost, they stood outside Amalie Arena – dressed in Bolts blue – just after the game, waiting to catch a glimpse of the players. That's when they happened to catch Eric’s favorite defenseman driving out: Mikhail Sergachev.

When Eric spotted the Bolts player, he grabbed his Sergachev jersey and waved him down – and It worked.

Not only did Serg stop to say, "Hi," but he also exited his car and signed Eric’s Sergachev jersey. Sergachev even provided his own Sharpie. Then, he took a photo with the family.

"I grabbed the jersey out of my bag and I'm holding it up," he told FOX 13. "My dad was just hoping to get a wave, but he pulled over and went the extra mile. It was unbelievable."

Days later, Eric is still beaming from the lucky encounter.

"He is a very classy player," he said. "For that to happen, it shows a lot, not just about his character but the organization as well."