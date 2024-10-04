Longtime 'Good Day Tampa Bay' anchor Tom Curran passes away

Longtime FOX 13 News anchor Tom Curran passed away Thursday at the age of 70.

Curran was a fixture on ‘Good Day Tampa Bay’ for 20 years after joining WTVT in 1994.

A native of Canada, Curran spent many years in California prior to heading east. Among other things, he covered basketball during the 1984 Olympic Games.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Tom Curran spent 20 years at FOX 13 before his retirement in 2014. He passed away on October 3, 2024 at the age of 70.

Curran co-anchored ‘Good Day’ until his retirement in 2014, covering many major events in the Tampa Bay area and around the world.

He battled Parkinson's Disease for many years before his passing.

Curran was a devoted husband, father and hockey fan, in addition to his long, successful career in broadcasting.

