MacDill airman convicted after getting caught trying to have sex with 14-year-old during undercover operation

An airman stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa tried to have sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl two years ago, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg on Monday.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that in June 2022, 39-year-old Jonathan Howard Kuykendall began messaging someone named "Ms. Glitter" online while he was stationed at MacDill. Within the first few messages, authorities say Ms. Glitter told Kuykendall that she was 14 years old and lived on the base with her single mother.

According to officials, during the next two weeks Ms. Glitter was groomed by Kuykendall. Authorities say he started by talking about cuddling with her and kissing her, but eventually his messages became more graphic.

He sent graphic descriptions of various sex acts that he wished to perform with her as well as numerous adult pornography images. Investigators say messages continued until June 24, 2022, when Kuykendall agreed to go to Ms. Glitter's house on MacDill Air Force Base when he thought her mother was not home.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kuykendall drove to Ms. Glitter’s house, took several male sexual enhancement pills, and approached the home’s backdoor.

When Kuykendall arrived, he learned that he was not meeting a 14-year-old girl. Ms. Glitter was actually an undercover federal agent conducting a proactive Internet Crimes Against Children operation.

Officials say he was arrested at the scene and now faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison after being found guilty of one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity by a federal jury.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2024.

