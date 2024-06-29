Man arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of fuel; Clearwater Police say
Pinellas County - Clearwater Police arrested a man they say is responsible for stealing fuel at sixteen different locations, worth tens of thousands of dollars.
26-year-old David Aguilar Martinez was arrested early Friday morning.
Police say they spotted the red van used in several thefts back in April and followed it to a Sunoco Gas Station on Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.
When the suspect was pulled over, police say they found drums of fuel inside Martinez's van along with a pumping system.
They say the floorboards of the van were cut to allow a hose to drop into the underground tanks and siphon fuel. According to authorities, this is a common method used in organized diesel fuel thefts.