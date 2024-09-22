Malone Family Foundation teams up with Tampa Bay Lightning to host Tampa Warrior Hockey Academy

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A former Bolt returned to the rink at Amalie Arena on Sunday morning. This time, to help veterans and local first responders sharpen their hockey skills.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, in collaboration with Ryan Malone and the Malone Family Foundation, hosted the inaugural Tampa Warrior Hockey Academy.

Warrior teams from the Bay Area and across Florida got to suit up and train with Ryan Malone , his father Greg Malone, and other Lightning alumni on the ice.

Off-ice, they also participated in sessions that incorporated mental, physical and emotional wellness lessons that can be used in everyday life.

Ryan Malone told FOX 13 that it's always an honor to support and work with Florida's heroes, who came from Warrior Team all across the state to participate.

"I was very fortunate to play a game for a living and had a grandpa that served in the Korean War and other family members that have served. I understand, you know, freedoms not free," Ryan added. "We're very happy to help, and we know how powerful the hockey community is. We really want to see every NHL team step up and have a warrior program."

This may be their first Warrior Hockey Academy in Tampa, but not in the United States.

The Malone Family Foundation has also hosted them in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Blaine, Minnesota.

