Man arrested in Citrus County after deputies find drugs, guns and cash during traffic stop: CCSO

Citrus County deputies say an 18-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend after they found drugs, guns and cash in the vehicle he was driving.

According to officials, Carlos Esteban Garcia-Luis was stopped after he was spotted going 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Garcia-Luis was messing with his waistband and continued to reach in his pockets after being told to keep his hands where deputies could see them, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office says he refused to step out of the vehicle or provide identification.

According to authorities, deputies quickly opened the door and handcuffed Garcia-Luis when he tried to turn around and reach towards the back seat.

K-9 Deputy Elias' partner, Odie, did a 360-degree sniff around the vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics at the driver's door, according to CCSO.

Deputies say Garcia-Luis had several baggies of cocaine weighing a total of 24.44 grams and $200 in his pocket, along with drug paraphernalia, two guns with 50-round drum magazines in each, several additional magazines, and cash.

He was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a firearm while engaged in a criminal offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to officials.

Deputies say his bond is set at none per the Florida statewide bond schedule.

