Man arrested for murdering coworker, Clearwater police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

More than a week after a man was found shot to death near an access road, Clearwater police have arrested his coworker on a murder charge.

Investigators say Marvin Dodson IV, 36, killed Everton Dove, 38, and left his body near an access road off U.S. 19, north of Countryside Blvd.

Dove's body was found shortly after 7 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Mugshot of Marvin Dodson IV courtesy of the Pinellas County Jail.

According to police, Dodson and Dove were last together after work prior to the shooting.

Dodson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a first degree murder charge.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: