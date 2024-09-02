Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being found stabbed, lying in street: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 2, 2024 9:46pm EDT
Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A man died Monday night after investigators found him lying in the street with multiple stab wounds, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

PCSO said deputies found the man shortly before 7 p.m. in the 7500 block of 46th Avenue North, just south of Pinellas Park.

The investigation is ongoing, but there's no threat to the public, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has not released the man's name or age, only saying he was an adult.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

