Man dies after being hit by van at Wesley Chapel intersection: FHP
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A man died early Friday after being hit by a van at a Pasco County intersection, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
It happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Bruce B. Downs Blvd. at Aronwood Blvd. in Wesley Chapel.
Troopers say a man died early Friday after being hit by a van at an intersection in Wesley Chapel.
According to FHP, the driver of a Chevy Express was headed southbound and had a green light when a 33-year-old man walked into the van's path.
The man, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
