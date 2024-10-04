Man dies after being hit by van at Wesley Chapel intersection: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man died early Friday after being hit by a van at a Pasco County intersection, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Bruce B. Downs Blvd. at Aronwood Blvd. in Wesley Chapel.

According to FHP, the driver of a Chevy Express was headed southbound and had a green light when a 33-year-old man walked into the van's path.

The man, whose name was not released, died at the scene.

