Man dies after crashing into power pole, pizza shop in Citrus County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man died after crashing his pickup truck into a pole, then hitting a pizza shop in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver, a 48-year-old man from Clearwater, lost control of his Ford F-150 along U.S. 19 in Crystal River shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck first hit a power pole, then hit Marco's Pizza, located at 719 NE U.S. 19, troopers said.

The driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene. No one else was involved in the crash, according to FHP.

Investigators have not said whether the building suffered significant damage.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: