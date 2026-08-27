Man dies after steel beam falls on him in Clearwater

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The Brief A man died after a steel beam fell on him Thursday morning in Clearwater. Emergency crews removed the beam before the man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities are actively investigating the incident.



A man is dead after a steel beam fell on him Thursday morning in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Clearwater Police Investigation

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to 12812 60th Street North around 10:11 a.m. regarding a man trapped under a fallen steel beam, according to the sheriff’s Office.

Pinellas County Sheriff Emergency

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Investigators have not yet explained what caused the steel beam to fall, and official details remain limited while the sheriff's office conducts an active investigation into the incident.