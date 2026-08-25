Largo dog groomer responds after dog dies during grooming appointment

The Brief Pinellas Animal Services cited Fluffy Puppies of Pinellas for neglect after a Great Pyrenees died during a routine grooming appointment in Largo. The business pleaded no contest and received a $148 fine, but the owner maintains its innocence and suggests age and weight caused the death. A necropsy was not performed after Rilee died, so there's no definitive cause of death.



A Largo dog grooming business is responding after a 10-year-old Great Pyrenees died during a grooming appointment last year and the business was cited for neglect.

Grooming business cited

What we know:

Neil Rubenstein brought his dog, Rilee, to Fluffy Puppies of Pinellas on Oct. 18, 2025, for routine grooming. He said he returned less than an hour after drop-off to find her unresponsive on the grooming table.

Pinellas Animal Services cited Fluffy Puppies of Pinellas for "Neglect — failure to provide humane care" following Rilee's death.

The business pleaded no contest and was adjudicated guilty. It was fined $148.

Business maintains innocence

What they're saying:

Suzanne Obarr, owner of Fluffy Puppies of Pinellas, said the business maintains its innocence.

She said Rilee was severely overweight and older, factors she believes could have contributed to a heart attack.

"We did not perform CPR because she was still breathing. And it happened so fast and it's tragic. But our groomers did everything they could to ease her and comfort her," she said.

She also said surveillance video exists showing Rilee's time at the facility. Obarr said the company didn't release the clip because county officials are reviewing the footage.

However, she said the business has since reviewed its procedures and made changes, including adding pet CPR and first-aid training, as well as additional emergency response procedures.

Dispute over footage

The other side:

Pinellas Animal Services said the case has been closed since April. Agency officials said they have not reopened the investigation.

Courtesy: Neil Rubenstein

The dog's owner believes the neck harness used during the grooming appointment was too tight.

He said, "Rilee was laying on her side on the grooming table with her tongue out and she had already expired. So I obviously lost it."

Unclear cause of death

What we don't know:

There is no definitive cause of death.

No necropsy was performed after Rilee died.

Proposed grooming law

What's next:

The case is also prompting an animal advocate to push for changes to Florida's pet grooming industry.

Elizabeth Olson, founder of the Animal Justice Task Force, says Florida does not currently require pet groomers to complete emergency medical training to become a pet groomer.

She wants to address that gap through proposed legislation called Rilee's Law.

The effort is still in its early planning stages. The group has created a survey to gather feedback and gauge interest in what the legislation could include.