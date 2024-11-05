Man dies after SUV crashes into Spring Hill home: FHP
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A man died after crashing his SUV into a Hernando County home during a medical episode, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to troopers.
FHP said the 69-year-old driver lost control of the SUV along Arrowhead Avenue in Spring Hill, hitting a street sign and a fence before crashing into a home off Greenleaf Lane.
READ: It’s Election Day. Here’s a look at the key races in Florida
The man, whose name was not released, later died. His 68-year-old passenger was not hurt.
No one inside the home was injured, FHP said, but the house suffered about $10,000 in damage.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter