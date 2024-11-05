Man dies after SUV crashes into Spring Hill home: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man died after crashing his SUV into a Hernando County home during a medical episode, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to troopers.

FHP said the 69-year-old driver lost control of the SUV along Arrowhead Avenue in Spring Hill, hitting a street sign and a fence before crashing into a home off Greenleaf Lane.

READ: It’s Election Day. Here’s a look at the key races in Florida

The man, whose name was not released, later died. His 68-year-old passenger was not hurt.

No one inside the home was injured, FHP said, but the house suffered about $10,000 in damage.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: