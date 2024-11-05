It’s Election Day. Here’s a look at the key races in Florida

It’s Election Day, and Floridians are voting on several high-profile races while playing a big role in deciding who will be the next president.

Headed into Tuesday, more than 8 million voters have already cast ballots statewide. That includes a record 5.35 million early votes in-person, along with 2.83 million vote-by-mail ballots returned.

About 1 million more registered Republicans voted in-person early compared to Democrats, while Democrats outnumbered Republicans in mail-in voting by about 200,000.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday. They may not be turned in at a polling place on Election Day, but voters can have their mail-in ballot canceled if they decide to vote in-person instead.

Presidential election 2024: Here’s your Bay Area voter’s guide

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, with high turnout expected.

"Number one, know which polling site you're supposed to be at," Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Lattimer said. "Number two, make sure you bring one of the acceptable forms of identification. There's several of them. You can go on our website and see what they are. The easiest one is the driver's license or Florida ID card."

Presidential election

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump are squaring off to win the White House.

This election cycle, Florida carries 30 electoral votes, the third most of any state behind only California and Texas.

A candidate must gain 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Trump carried Florida in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and again in 2020 despite losing the election to Joe Biden.

Congressional races

Republican Senator Rick Scott is running for a second term against Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Scott previously served as Florida’s governor from 2010 to 2018, while Mucarsel-Powell served in the U.S. House from 2019 to 2021.

Election 2024: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell seeks to unseat Rick Scott in U.S. Senate

All 435 U.S. House seats are up for grabs, as well, including Florida’s 28 Congressional districts. Democrats must gain at least four total seats to win control of the House.

Florida amendments

Six amendments are on the ballot this year, with Amendments 3 and 4 garnering the most attention.

Amendment 1 deals with making school board elections partisan. If it passes, starting in 2026, Florida school board candidates would run with a party label next to their name on the ballot.

Amendment 2 would "preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife."

Amendment 3 would give adults 21 and older access to recreational marijuana.

Amendment 4 would repeal Florida’s current abortion law, which restricts abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy.

Amendment 5 deals with the homestead exemption, which gives homeowners a break on the amount of property that is subject to property taxes. If it passses, half of that exemption would be tied to the rate of inflation.

Amendment 6 would end the public financing system for statewide candidates.

Proposed amendments need at least 60 percent support from voters to pass.

Hillsborough County State Attorney race

The Tampa Bay area race getting the most attention is for Hillsborough County State Attorney. Incumbent Suzy Lopez is trying to fend off a challenge from her predecessor, Andrew Warren, who was removed from office by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Election 2024: Suzy Lopez, Andrew Warren square off in race for Hillsborough County State Attorney

As the election results come in Tuesday night, FOX 13 will have full coverage on-air, online and on the FOX Local app.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: