Man drowns in pool at Manatee County apartment complex

The Brief A man drowned early Monday in a swimming pool at an apartment complex, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Fountain Lakes Apartments south of Bradenton, where deputies say about 25 people were swimming. MCSO says the drowning appears to be accidental with no signs of foul play.



A man died after Manatee County deputies say he was found at the bottom of a pool where more than two dozen people were swimming at an apartment complex early Monday.

What we know:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, about 25 people were in the pool at the Fountain Lakes Apartments south of Bradenton around 1:30 a.m. when a man who was with the group was seen at the bottom of the pool.

A man drowned at a Manatee County apartment complex early Monday.

Bystanders started CPR before deputies and paramedics arrived, according to officials, but he died shortly after 2 a.m.

MCSO says the drowning appears to be accidental with no signs of foul play.

What we don't know:

No further details on the man who drowned, including his name and age, were released.