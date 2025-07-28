Man drowns in pool at Manatee County apartment complex
BRADENTON, Fla. - A man died after Manatee County deputies say he was found at the bottom of a pool where more than two dozen people were swimming at an apartment complex early Monday.
What we know:
According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, about 25 people were in the pool at the Fountain Lakes Apartments south of Bradenton around 1:30 a.m. when a man who was with the group was seen at the bottom of the pool.
A man drowned at a Manatee County apartment complex early Monday.
Bystanders started CPR before deputies and paramedics arrived, according to officials, but he died shortly after 2 a.m.
MCSO says the drowning appears to be accidental with no signs of foul play.
What we don't know:
No further details on the man who drowned, including his name and age, were released.
