Tampa man’s death being investigated as a homicide

TAMPA - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Friday afternoon.
Around 11 a.m. on December 12, officers were called to the area of 2700 Block of 18th Ave E. to investigate reports of a deceased man and found the body of 34-yer-old James McClendon Jr.
Police said he had suffered upper body trauma and they are investigating his death as a homicide.
Anyone with information on McClendon Jr.’s death is asked to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous crime tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).
The investigation remains active, as detectives are following up on leads.
