Tampa man’s death being investigated as a homicide

By
Published  December 15, 2025 3:31pm EST
Tampa
The Brief

    • The Tampa Police Department has now identified the man who was found dead in an empty lot on Friday morning.
    • Officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. to the 2700 block of 18th Ave E, where they found 34-year-old James McClendon Jr. with upper body trauma.
    • Investigators are asking the public for leads in this case.

TAMPA - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Friday afternoon. 

The backstory:

Around 11 a.m. on December 12, officers were called to the area of 2700 Block of 18th Ave E. to investigate reports of a deceased man and found the body of 34-yer-old James McClendon Jr. 

Police said he had suffered upper body trauma and they are investigating his death as a homicide. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on McClendon Jr.’s death is asked to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous crime tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

What's next:

The investigation remains active, as detectives are following up on leads.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department and previous FOX 13 News reports. 

