Tampa man’s death being investigated as a homicide

The Brief The Tampa Police Department has now identified the man who was found dead in an empty lot on Friday morning. Officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. to the 2700 block of 18th Ave E, where they found 34-year-old James McClendon Jr. with upper body trauma. Investigators are asking the public for leads in this case.



Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Friday afternoon.

The backstory:

Around 11 a.m. on December 12, officers were called to the area of 2700 Block of 18th Ave E. to investigate reports of a deceased man and found the body of 34-yer-old James McClendon Jr.

Police said he had suffered upper body trauma and they are investigating his death as a homicide.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on McClendon Jr.’s death is asked to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous crime tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

What's next:

The investigation remains active, as detectives are following up on leads.