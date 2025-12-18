Rough Riders team up with St. Pete students to spread comfort and joy with teddy bears

The Brief Pasadena Fundamental Elementary wrapped up a holiday teddy bear drive with students and families donating hundreds of new stuffed animals. The Rough Riders of Tampa Bay picked up the toys and are now delivering them to children in hospitals, shelters, community clinics, foster programs and families in crisis. The school’s goal was to collect 1,000 new, unwrapped teddy bears and stuffed animals, part of a larger community effort to support kids facing tough circumstances during the holidays.



The backstory:

Students at Pasadena Fundamental Elementary in St. Petersburg spent the week collecting new, unwrapped teddy bears and stuffed toys. Now those toys are officially on their way to kids who could use a lift this holiday season.

After students boxed and bagged everything on campus, the Rough Riders of Tampa Bay arrived Thursday morning to load the toys and begin distributing them across the region.

According to the district, those stuffed animals go to children in hospitals, cancer survivors, families in crisis, community health clinics, special-needs daycare centers, shelters for abused women and children, and foster care programs.

The school encouraged families to donate through the morning car line or drop items in the front office, with the emphasis on giving students a hands-on lesson in kindness and community service.

What's next:

The Rough Riders will spend the next several days delivering the stuffed animals to partner organizations, making stops at hospitals, shelters, childcare centers, and programs that support kids navigating medical challenges or unstable living situations.

These deliveries continue through the holiday season as community groups identify families and children who need them most.