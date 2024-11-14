Expand / Collapse search

Man faces manslaughter charge after deadly shooting in Zephyrhills neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 14, 2024 10:07am EST
Zephyrhills
    ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A man died and another man is in custody after a shooting early Thursday, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.

    Officers responded shortly after midnight along Steer Blade Drive, police said.

    The 40-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. Police did not release his name.

    Investigators arrested Mina Foad, 38, on a manslaughter charge.

    Police described the shooting as an isolated incident.

