Man faces manslaughter charge after deadly shooting in Zephyrhills neighborhood
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A man died and another man is in custody after a shooting early Thursday, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.
Officers responded shortly after midnight along Steer Blade Drive, police said.
The 40-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. Police did not release his name.
Investigators arrested Mina Foad, 38, on a manslaughter charge.
Police described the shooting as an isolated incident.
