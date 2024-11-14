Man faces manslaughter charge after deadly shooting in Zephyrhills neighborhood

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man died and another man is in custody after a shooting early Thursday, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after midnight along Steer Blade Drive, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. Police did not release his name.

Investigators arrested Mina Foad, 38, on a manslaughter charge.

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident.

