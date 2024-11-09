Man hit, killed by train in Tampa: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was hit by a CSX train in Tampa late Friday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers say they responded to Florida Ave and Busch Blvd regarding a train vs pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to officials.

TPD says the train operator stayed at the scene.

According to the police department, detectives are investigating to figure out what led to the incident.

