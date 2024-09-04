Man hospitalized after St. Pete shooting

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 5352 79th Street North after reports of shots fired in the area.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

The investigation remains active. Investigators have not said if they are looking for a suspect related to the shooting.

