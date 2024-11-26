Man killed in shooting on basketball court, Highlands County deputies investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man died after being shot on a basketball court on Monday evening, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

It happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. off Fred Conner Street in Avon Park, deputies said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital, but didn't survive.

Photo courtesy of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are talking to "numerous" witnesses and following up on leads, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact HCSO at 863-402-7200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be sent using the sheriff's office's smartphone app.

