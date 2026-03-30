Man pushing a woman in a wheelchair killed in Tampa crash: Police

The Brief A man assisting a woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed crossing North Florida Ave. They were not in a designated crosswalk. The woman is in critical condition at the hospital.



The Tampa Police Department is investigating a traffic collision that occurred late Sunday evening, claiming the life of one man and leaving a woman in critical condition.

The backstory:

Police say, shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, a man in his 60s was pushing a woman in a wheelchair across N. Florida Ave near E. Ohio Ave.

According to the Tampa Police Department, as the pair crossed from east to west in a poorly lit section of the roadway, and outside a designated crosswalk, they were struck by a 2005 Volvo traveling northbound.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the man died at a nearby hospital.

The woman, who was also taken to the hospital for medical care, remains listed in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Police say the driver of the Volvo, remained at the scene and has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

At this stage, investigators determined that speed or impairment were not factors in the collision.

While the investigation remains active at this time, no citations have been issued, and no criminal charges are currently expected.