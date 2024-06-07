Man shot near Tampa apartment complex: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was shot in Tampa near an apartment complex early Friday morning, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the 4600 block of North Armenia Avenue at 4:44 a.m. on Friday for reports of shots fired. They located a man with lower body trauma.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, TPD reported. The involved parties remained on scene, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.