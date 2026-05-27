Manasota Key home elevation: Couple reports cracks and damage, delays on $244K project

The Brief A Manasota Key couple hired a contractor to elevate their home to mitigate future flood risks. Homeowners Calvin Loshinskie and Mary Tinsley report structural cracks and project delays following the elevation work. Contractor Davie Shoring says the cracks are minor cosmetic impacts resulting from pre-existing structural issues.



A Manasota Key couple is dealing with unexpected damage and delays after hiring a contractor to elevate their home to prevent future flooding.

Manasota Key home elevation contract

The backstory:

Calvin Loshinskie and Mary Tinsley moved to Manasota Key from Michigan to renovate their dream property.

The home suffered roof damage from Hurricane Ian and flooding from both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Courtesy: Calvin Loshinskie and Mary Tinsley

Rather than move, the couple hired a contractor to excavate around the house and raise it 12 feet to prevent future flood damage.

What we know:

The homeowners signed a contract for $244,000 to have the home's slab excavated and raised. Additional costs were possible under the agreement.

During the project, the house was elevated and rested on a temporary interlocking support system known as cribbing.

A new foundation and beam support system were constructed underneath.

Homeowners say cracks appeared during construction

What they're saying:

Loshinskie and Tinsley expressed concern that the home sat on temporary cribbing for too long without proper support.

Courtesy: Calvin Loshinskie and Mary Tinsley

The couple pointed out visible cracks spanning from the ceilings through the walls to the floors.

"It’s every part of the house," Loshinskie said.

Tinsley added they can feel wind coming through some of the larger cracks.

Contractor responds

The other side:

Davie Shoring provided a written statement on April 24 defending its work and citing pre-existing structural conditions.

We appreciate the opportunity to provide context and clarity. Davie Shoring, Inc. was contracted to elevate the existing structure and construct a new foundation and beam support system. Upon beginning work, it became evident that the home consisted of multiple additions—five in total, including enclosed porches—that were not structurally tied together in accordance with the Florida Building Code and accepted construction standards. These conditions were pre-existing and created significant structural inconsistencies throughout the building.

One notable condition included the enclosed garage area, which was originally constructed as a water storage tank and later incorporated into the residence. Despite these challenges, our team successfully separated and elevated the structural components—including lifting the former tank slab—without any structural issues, which is a technically complex operation. Throughout the lifting and leveling process, only minor cosmetic impacts occurred, which are typical in projects involving older structures with non-uniform construction.

Importantly, Davie Shoring, Inc. went above and beyond the original engineered plans by installing additional structural support, including increased steel beam reinforcement, additional deep foundation elements (helical piles), and expanded footing systems. These enhancements were necessary to properly stabilize areas of the home that did not meet current construction standards.

Our primary objective is always safety and long-term performance. As a result of this work, the structure is now elevated above flood risk levels, structurally reinforced to meet or exceed current code requirements, and significantly safer and more resilient for future storm events, consistent with FEMA guidelines. We stand behind the quality of our work and are proud of the outcome, especially given the complexity and condition of the original structure.

Davie Shoring, Inc. remains willing to work with the homeowners in good faith to address any reasonable concerns and ensure a clear understanding of the work performed. If you need any additional documentation, engineering reports, or would like to visit the site, we would be glad to assist.

Sincerely, Warren Davie, Davie Shoring, Inc.

Final costs and repairs unclear

What we don't know:

It is unclear how much the final project will cost the couple out of pocket.

We do know they are ineligible for the state's Elevate Florida program because they signed the contract before the application window opened.

It is also unknown exactly when the final inspections will be completed on the property.

Property safety inspections

What's next:

Loshinskie said outstanding inspections still need to be completed at the property.

Davie Shoring stated it is willing to work with the homeowners in good faith to address reasonable concerns.

For other homeowners considering elevating their properties, this situation highlights the importance of understanding pre-existing structural conditions and strict eligibility windows for state funding programs.